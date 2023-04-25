Apr 25, 2023

Struggle With Mom Guilt? You’re Definitely Not Alone.

The one thing that helps me deal with feeling guilty as a mom is the thought that, if I was a bad mom, I wouldn’t stop to feel guilty.

Also, it’s nice to know that it’s just part of the gig – which definitely seems true after reading through these confessions from other women in the trenches.

She’s happy and healthy.

The rest is your issue, not hers.

05659433f7cd86986989e46139b90867a71b1a v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

The push and pull of bodily autonomy.

Surprisingly, this doesn’t end for many years.

056406e3ef9c80da211278c3f8b1a5157c04ac v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

It’s complicated.

And no, it doesn’t stop.

05605012e40374fe74967fc73ca297b5cc3ff0 v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

It’s just for awhile.

That doesn’t make it much easier, though.

0565af587b3c819093a89fa06996f8e2835f42 v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

Either way, you can feel guilty.

So just make the right call for you and your family.

056594432336531d75e775636782f3dd4d7df7 v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

The world is rough.

You just need enough love at home.

0565af5bc9a0d0a86b9564f35d2634ea543939 v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

They don’t need things.

Keep repeating that to yourself.

0565944f04727ee653d00d1d609cc3b417d551 v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

Siblings aren’t everything.

You can’t guarantee anything in life.

0562ac2ec5e6e82de267d33d76048a6776532e v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

Both are true.

Yes, at the same time.

0565943b8b3304ce2f7adb2fdad92c94c839d8 v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

You just want what’s best.

But you also want them in your line of sight.

05642719f688f70cdc9a5370a01f991cf07564 v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

Your job isn’t to be nice all the time.

It’s just not.

05574f745d364fc8337e98cde4340acd13f3fd v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

So many complicated emotions.

It’s definitely not your fault.

05659421db85800ced8d4001cf93cba09b4bd3 v5 wm Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Image Credit: Whisper

Yeah, we should all be a bit more kind to ourselves, I think.

Take a deep breath, ladies. You’re doing great.

twistedsifter on facebook Struggle With Mom Guilt? Youre Definitely Not Alone.

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter