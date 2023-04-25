Struggle With Mom Guilt? You’re Definitely Not Alone.
The one thing that helps me deal with feeling guilty as a mom is the thought that, if I was a bad mom, I wouldn’t stop to feel guilty.
Also, it’s nice to know that it’s just part of the gig – which definitely seems true after reading through these confessions from other women in the trenches.
She’s happy and healthy.
The rest is your issue, not hers.
The push and pull of bodily autonomy.
Surprisingly, this doesn’t end for many years.
It’s complicated.
And no, it doesn’t stop.
It’s just for awhile.
That doesn’t make it much easier, though.
Either way, you can feel guilty.
So just make the right call for you and your family.
The world is rough.
You just need enough love at home.
They don’t need things.
Keep repeating that to yourself.
Siblings aren’t everything.
You can’t guarantee anything in life.
Both are true.
Yes, at the same time.
You just want what’s best.
But you also want them in your line of sight.
Your job isn’t to be nice all the time.
It’s just not.
So many complicated emotions.
It’s definitely not your fault.
Yeah, we should all be a bit more kind to ourselves, I think.
Take a deep breath, ladies. You’re doing great.