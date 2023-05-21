Aerosmith Is Going On One Final Tour After Making Music for More Than 50 Years
Rock n’ roll fans…it’s time for one last hurrah with one of the most famous rock bands of all time.
Aerosmith has announced that they are embarking on their “Peace Out” tour, which will be the final one of their illustrious career that has spanned more than five decades.
Aerosmith formed in Boston in 1970 and, except for a time between 1979 and 1984, the lineup has consisted of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, and Joey Kramer.
The group’s first album was released in 1973 and since then they’ve released 14 more studio records. The band became a household name from the popularity of songs such as “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On”, “Walk This Way”, “Rag Doll”, “Crazy”, and many others.
In a statement, the band said that drummer Joey Kramer sadly won’t be able to play on the final tour: “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 2 and you can get a full list of the tour dates by clicking HERE.
Take a look at this teaser video for Aerosmith’s last tour that has some pretty funny cameos.
Don’t miss your chance to see them one last time!
