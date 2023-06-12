Jun 11, 2023

Taco Bell Employee Proves He’s Being Forced to Serve Customers Food That Has Expired

Well, this doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence in our fast food institutions, now does it?

But there is a hero in this story, and it happens to be the fella who posted this video and put Taco Bell on blast!

A Taco Bell worker in Green Bay, Wisconsin shared a video on TikTok where he called out the folks at his restaurant for trying to get him to serve expired food to customers.

And he seemed pretty worked up about it, too!

Check out what he had to say.

@keep_it_real4life @tacobell please help because the abuse is going on way too long #expired #helpmeplease #viral ♬ original sound – 4life

Check out how folks reacted to the video on TikTok.

One person had questions,

And a viewer suggested,

And another TikTokker added,

Good job, my friend!

This is what doing the right thing looks like.

