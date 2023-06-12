A Waffle House Employee Shared a Hack for a Sandwich That Costs A Pretty Penny
Oh, Waffle House, you never disappoint…
Between people looking to the restaurant chain for severe weather advice to their dependable, greasy cuisine, Waffle House is an American classic.
And now food hacks from the restaurant’s employees have entered the conversation!
People have been posting food hacks all over social media lately and now a worker at a Waffle House location shared a video on TikTok where she tipped off customers about a sandwich they might want to try.
A woman named Kayla who works at a Waffle House shared the video and showed viewers a waffle sandwich that is packed to the gills with meats and eggs.
She told viewers that this isn’t officially a menu item and they can expect to pay anywhere from $20 to $30 for this invention.
She then brought the huge sandwich out to a customer and said,
“This young man let me do a presentation on his food. Be prepared to spend about $30 on this meal if you get it to go.
Now, if you sit your a** down and eat it you gonna spend $20, OK?
Depending on what type of meat you get, OK?
OK.”
I mean… wow.
Let’s take a look at the video…
@kaylawayla522Look wtf someone done started 😞🤦🏽♀️😂😭🧇🥓 this sammich is NOT on the menu so be prepared to spend $20+♬ original sound – Kayla Wayla
Now check out what people had to say on TikTok.
One viewer saw a funny sign that a Waffle House restaurant had to put up to inform diners.
And this TikTokker had some good advice about what to order.
This person seemed to think this was WAY too much money for this concoction.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · eating out, food, restaurants, top, waffle house