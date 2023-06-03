These Older Women Aren’t Ashamed To Admit What They Don’t Get About The Younger Generation
There might be a lot of downsides to getting older (RIP your back and knees, for two things), but there are a ton of upsides, too – like not really caring what people think anymore.
It can be confusing to look around and totally not get what the younger generation is up to in one way or another, and these older ladies would like some explanations.
Not enough crime dramas.
Letting everyone on the internet knowing exactly whare you are at all times and what your schedule is seems a bit nuts.
They’re likely to regret it.
Buccal fat removal surgery.
It’s permanent, and your body will never make more of it. Buccal fat removal ages the face immediately, which isn’t a problem for most women in their 20’s, but as they actually do age, there is a high likelihood that they will need to constantly get fillers for the rest of their life to combat the side effects of significant premature aging.
I can’t even imagine.
My stepdaughter is often upset, since moving in at my house, because her friends get together and don’t invite her (even though we’ve offered to drive). The same thing was probably true of me when I moved in to my stepdad’s house, but tiktok wasn’t around to create all this evidence that everyone is having fun without you.
Social media is a disease, especially for young people, in a lot of very subtle ways. That s*%t is going to happen, and feelings are going to get hurt, because you’re making it public record the who and when of your hangouts.
So goofy.
The overdone lip injections. I can’t wait for this trend to die.
I’m 26. I went to high school with a girl who has lip fillers and every time I see a picture of her those damn lips are all I can look at. They look so goofy
Mentally draining.
Posting non stop content and then caring so much about what strangers say about them online.
As if life isn’t difficult enough for women without finding new and unnecessary standards to hold yourself up too. It all seems like an exhausting, pointless and mentally draining exercise.
Always ask first.
Blasting pictures of their young children all over social media with 1000 followers.
My sister posted a pic of my new baby and tagged me in it. Started getting weird friend requests from people across the world out of nowhere. I hadn’t had a friend request in 9 months. I had actually asked her not to post the pictures and she did anyway, so I never sent her a pic again.
What is the point?
Focusing on their social media appearance. The lighting, the posing…it’s all for likes.
Posting where they are. Where they go.
The complete transparency over their location floors me after being told not to tell people that stuff online.
I worry that a lot of young people are too aware of their social media standing and appearance and aesthetic and are forgetting to find and love themselves for who they are.
It’s pretty amazing.
Well done makeup including contouring. I am an old hag and NEVER mastered the art and now it seems like everyone is able to do it and no matter what I still look like a rodeo clown if I try.
Young women who are into it seem to watch a couple of videos and become total artists. Beginner tutorial: find the right shade… Aaaaand I’m done.
So creepy.
So, I teach high school math…
My students have tracking apps so they can see exactly where their friends are at all times, and I think it’s weird as hell.
Someone was absent, so I asked “Where is Martha?” to nobody in particular. Well, her friend in class pulls out her phone and reply “Oh! She should be here soon. She’s in the 300 building bathroom.” I find it incredibly creepy, but they have no issue with it
It just makes sense.
Wearing comfy shoes (like sneakers) to the club…. I’m not mad at it, I’m mad my dumba$$ never did that… lol
Just have a conversation.
Passive aggressive roommate fights.
The layers can get really impressive, but in a terrible way. “A wrote B a note about dishes but C thought it was about them so C wrote A a note then B came home and thought it was for her so she texted the group chat and…”
DUDE. TALK TO PEOPLE. TALK. TO. PEOPLE. This is the perfect time in your life to be practicing assertiveness and healthy conflict resolution. All this shitty note-writing and vague group text chatting and bullshit is making whatever the problem is a thousand times worse.
Gen X is here.
Crying on the internet. I’m talking full on snot bubble crying.
Maybe it’s my childhood trauma talking but I can’t fathom having an awful thing happen to me and then whipping out my phone to tell my “followers” about it. Maybe bc I have No followers😂
I just bury it deep and slap on a smile like my mom taught me 💗
In this day and age.
I am bewildered by women who do not prioritize the ability to support themselves.
A constant refrain from me for my kids.
Them: “Dad, why do I need to learn how to do this?”
Me: “Because some day I’ll be dead.”
Like caterpillars.
Big, fluffy false eyelashes.
I tried it once and it felt like caterpillars on my eyelids, they had to come off right away. I don’t know how they stand it, but I admire their skill.
Just wanna make it clear here, I’m not about shitting on the aesthetics of young people. You do you, my sweet children! It’s just not for me.)
Not what it seems.
Van life.
The whole “Van life is so glamorous, look at me sipping my coffee sitting in the back of my van in front of the sunrise” thing is WAY overrated and very, very fake.
Van life or camper life can be fun and an adventure at times, yes – but it comes with a LOT of work, expense and risk that people don’t tell you about.
It seems cringe.
Taking pictures of yourself all the time. Even as a younger person I can’t imagine doing this.
My niece takes pictures of herself crying to post online. I would never. Even in my most emo of days.
Total lies.
I am a flight attendant. We work grueling flights, unpaid boarding, horrible delays, mean passengers with no manners, and medical emergencies.
I saw a lady run to her hotel room on a layover, change into her bathing suit, ran to the beach, took a single photo, ran back to her room, changed again, and then went to bed because she only had 10 hours rest til she had to be up to go back to the airport and work another 13 hour day.
Her Insta post? “Here I am lounging around enjoying Puerto Rico as a flight attendant”.
It’s total lies.
These are fair reasons to be confused I think.
But not to judge. Live and let live and all that.