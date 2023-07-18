‘You end up with a poor view.’ A Hotel Worker Said She Prioritizes Guests Who Book Direct Over Those Who Use Third-Party Sites
Have you ever been screwed over when you tried to book a hotel room through a third-party website and found out that you no longer had a room?
It seems to happen all the time!
And a hotel worker named Jessica shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she thinks those third-party websites totally suck.
And she said that other hotel workers feel the same way that she does.
The caption of Jessica’s video reads, “I have yet to meet a single person who has worked at a front desk who DOESN’T h**e 3rd party sellers.”
But she added that hotels want all the money they can get, so they continue to work with these third-party sites so hopefully, no rooms go unsold.
Jessica admitted that she sometimes uses these sites as well, but she wants people to know that these are rooms that hotels weren’t able to sell directly.
She said, “Generally, what happens is you end up with a poor view or a location next to an elevator or the ice maker or something about a room that makes it less desirable.”
Jessica added that she was always told by management to give priority to guests who book directly with the hotel.
Jessica also said that third-party sites can complicate what kinds of rooms people want and how payment works since hotel staff sometimes don’t have the information of guests who booked on third-party sites.
She said, “They look at me like an owl in headlights and say, ‘Well I don’t have a card.’ And I have to tell them that I can’t check them in.”
Jessica talked about other issues and concerns with third-party sites and said that guests should book through those sites with caution.
Check out what she said in her video.
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
Tbh… I use third party sites all the time and I’ve never had a problem. But that doesn’t mean it’s difficult for folks on the other end.
Anyway, it’s good to know!