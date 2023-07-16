A Woman Placed an Online Order From Chipotle and They Really Blew It
Oh, here we go again, folks…
It’s time for another TikTok video that focuses on a customer being more than a little peeved about an order they received from Chipotle.
And the woman who posted this video did not seem happy AT ALL.
The woman asked people in her video, “How come every time my delivery order comes, it’s crazy? I’m convinced one of my opps works in y’all kitchen.”
She was initially annoyed by her half-filled container of queso and her guacamole container was just one big slice of avocado.
She added, “If y’all couldn’t mash it, what makes you think I could? I even get it. Sometimes accidents happen…but why would you pack it up and send it to me?”
She also said that her rice was crunchy and that it was the worst food she’s ever had from Chipotle.
Take a look at her video.
Here’s what folks said on TikTok.
This person said it’s a better idea to just make this at home.
This TikTokker said you need to be present at Chipotle when they make your order.
And this person said they’re done with Chipotle.
Ouch!
At the end of the day, cut these folks a little slack. They’re only human.