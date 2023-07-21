He Left an Engagement Party Because of a Dog. Did He Go Too Far?
AITA for leaving the engagement dinner due to my fiance’s obsession with the dog?
“I(28M) proposed recently to my girlfriend(27F).
We are planning the wedding to happen next year. My fiance has a 5 year old golden retriever mix. I had a few bad experiences with dogs as a kid. Her dog is very friendly and he gets all the attention from my fiance. She denied some jobs that won’t let her work from home as she is worried about the dog. I work from home 3 days a week and she only texts asking how the dog is.
I planned this very nice trip last weekend to celebrate our engagement. I booked a nice hotel and made reservations at a nice restaurant. One of our close friends stayed with the dog. My fiance asked her to text with an update every two hours. I did my best to make it a wonderful weekend.
We had reservations for 7PM at the restaurant. My fiance didn’t get ready until 6:40 as she hadn’t heard from the sitter. When we arrived at the restaurant, we had to wait 30 minutes for a table to open. When we sat down, my fiance spent the entire dinner on her phone trying to get ahold of the friend. I paid for the meal and got up from the table telling her that I was going to wait in the car. She came out 20 minutes later screaming at me for leaving her at the table alone.
I yelled back that she ruined our engagement trip for putting the dog over us. We sat in the silence all the way home and she’s thinking about going to stay with her parents. I’m now being called an AH for leaving from the restaurant.”
