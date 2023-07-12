The stories about how Microsoft basically created a monster in their AI, which would give super problematic answers to queries, among other things, have made the rounds.

It would seen Microsoft is listening to the feedback, which ranges from amused to horrified, as they’ve “lobotomized” the program.

The move comes after the tool, codenamed “Sydney,” went on a tirade and dumped odd stories into news feeds everywhere. This was not, obviously, the sort of publicity Microsoft wanted for its tool, so they decided to give it firm limits instead.

Now, she can only reply 50 times per day and engage in 5 chats per session, which they hope will cut down on the bizarre and sometimes disturbing responses.

That said, Microsoft blamed users for the change and not the faultiness of their tool.

“Our data has shown that the vast majority of you find the answers you’re looking for within five turns and that only roughly one percent of chat conversations have 50+ messages. After a chat session hits five turns, you will be prompted to start a new topic.”