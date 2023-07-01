Teenager Asks if He’s Wrong for Not Sharing His Tablet With His Young Cousin on a Long Flight
AITA for not sharing my tablet with my little cousin and making things tough for my aunt on a long flight?
“So I (16m) am on vacation with my family. The people on the trip are: Me, my parents, my aunt Jen, and my cousins Oliver (9) and Luna (6).
My mom is super airline-savvy, so she managed to get us all seated together in a line; me and my parents on one side of the isle, and my aunt and cousins directly across from us.
Anyway, I brought my tablet (which I bought with my own money)on the flight so I could watch Netflix as it was a pretty long flight. About twenty minutes after takeoff, I hear Luna start fussing with her mom about something, but I turn up the volume on my headphones.
Then I feel a tap on my shoulder from Luna who has the aisle seat (I’m also in the aisle seat). (Dialogue is rough since my memory isn’t the best).
Luna: Hey mommy said I can play on your tablet, give me it
Me: No, I’m using it right now. Maybe if you ask nicely when I’m done with my episode.
Luna: but she said I could!
Me: I don’t care
Luna: huff Mommy, I can play with [my name]’s tablet right?
Jen: that’s right honey
Luna: see? She said so
Me: it’s my tablet, not your mom’s. She can’t make me give it to you like she can with Oliver. Now leave me alone.
I then put my headphones back on and turn up the volume again, drowning out any more whining.
About twenty minutes later, my dad taps me on the shoulder and asks if my episode is done yet because my cousins are getting pretty noisy and my aunt needs a break. I can definitely hear the both of them whining and borderline yelling at my aunt that they’re bored.
(Here’s where I might be TA) I decide that I want to keep watching my show and that entertaining my cousins isn’t my job. I say that if Luna can ask nicely, she and Oliver can play for ten minutes, knowing full well that Luna won’t ask nicely because she’s spoiled.
Jen: hey Luna, ask [my name] nicely if you can play
Luna: [my name] can I play?
Me: what’s the magic word?
Luna: give it!
Me: sorry, that’s not the magic word, I guess you don’t get to play.
I put my headphones back on and turn the volume back up, keeping it that way for the east if the flight, save for the few times my parents asked me to give my cousins another chance, to which I said no.
After the flight, my mom said that what I did was petty, and that I made things unnecessarily difficult for my aunt on the flight. I know what I did was petty, but does it make me an AH?”
