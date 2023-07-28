“That’s the salad Spongebob was serving.’ A Patient in a Hospital Was Given Burger Toppings as a Side Salad
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this doesn’t sound too appetizing, now does it…?
And if you’ve ever had to spend any time at all in a hospital, you know that those institutions are not necessarily well-known for their cuisine.
A woman’s TikTok video went viral after she revealed what she was served during a hospital stay…and it was supposed to be a “side salad.”
The the video, the woman said that she thought she would get a typical side salad, but what she received was…well, less than stellar.
In fact, her “salad” turned out to be nothing more than toppings for a burger.
She also thought she’d be getting a piece of cake to get some food in her tummy, but that turned out to be pretty weak, as well…
Sad!
Now let’s see the video.
@joolieannie #greenscreen #fyp #hospitalfood ♬ original sound – Jools Rosa
Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person made a funny observation.
Another person said this was insane.
And this viewer said this salad was definitely going to cost her so she might as well eat up!
They definitely did her dirty.