July 27, 2023 at 3:06 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 746

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The surface of Venus
Czech cop helped Slovak ambulance with ill child pass through traffic jam
Bit dentures set
Husband came home early
One take on pizza night
Teddy Ruxpin
Riding the waves
Cats around a campfire
I declare a thumb war
Chomp
Shortly after the warranty expires
What’s in a name?
Olive this perspective
My shorts after taking 5 steps
Kitten drive-by
These poppy outlines look like they overlap, but do they really?
The 24th-cell 6th platonic solid 4D resembles a tetrakis hexahedron
Family car decals are getting a little too real
10 ARTICLES

What’s a shooting star? Relax. You’re not the only one confused.
Romance novels ditch hunks for ‘squishy-centered’ men — Fabio calls it ‘hogwash’
Clean These Things Yourself When You Check Into a Hotel Room
Early Confessions of Love That Might Make You Cringe
There’s 1 Question We All Seem To Be Ignoring When It Comes To Training Our Dogs
The darker side of Disney songs
People Share Kids’ Movies That Adults Can Enjoy, Too
You’ve probably never heard of terahertz waves, but they could change your life
Tips to Cope with Heat, from People Who Work Very Hot Jobs
Ranking A Bunch Of Celebrity Homes, From The Ridiculous To The Downright Dreamy

 

