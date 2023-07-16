What Slang Terms Can a 50-Year-Old Dad Say to Embarrass His Child? People Shared Their Thoughts.
Hey there, daddio, how’s it hangin’?
See what I just did there?
I hit you in the face with some slang from way back when…and if I was your dad, you would have been embarrassed…
What slang terms can a 50-year-old parent say to embarrass their child?
Take a look at what people had to say.
Oh, no…
“Wondering what she’s up to today?
Spice things up by saying “Ayy what’s gucci fam? We’re heading to the park, wanna join? It’s gonna be lit.””
Hmmm…
“I’m partial to saying “I’m finna pop a Goog” instead of “I’m going to Google this thing”
I’ve received mixed responses.”
This is good.
“Just say “what up fam?”
Then when they get mad, yell “Worldstar!””
Dad!
“I am taking my 14 year old daughter and her friends to an anime convention.
They are all dressing up to cosplay anime characters.
I decided to dress up as Indiana Jones, And I guess that is the worst thing in the world and now I am an a**hole it seems.”
Word up!
“I always tell my daughter, “Word, Yo” whenever she wants me to do something for her.
She doesn’t ask me much anymore.”
Don’t forget to dab.
“Next time her friends are over, tell her you’ll leave them alone, but to “cash me ousside if you need anything”.
Say it on front of her friends for max damage. Bonus if you dab before you leave.”
LOL.
“When she gets upset, tell her she’s “being extra”
Side note: it just means you’re overreacting, which she will do after about 2 or 3 of these terms.
Hahaha.”
This would get annoying.
“When she says something innocuous, just say, “Is that what the kids are calling it these days?”
EG, “dad can I get more syrup for my pancakes? Is that what the kids are calling it these days? Getting syrup for the pancakes?””
Give it a shot.
“You kids look really yolo tonight.
Make sure and call me if you girls get in to any lit. If anyone tries to give you drugs make sure and tell them “dab on them h**ers”.
Stay ratchet, woke girls.”
Showed her.
“I walked past my daughter’s doorway while she was face deep in her phone… I was playing Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle” album on my phone and stopped to twerk.
She nearly turned her face inside out with scorn. It was wonderful.”
Get creative.
“It’s not as much the slang as how you use it. Make up rhymes like you’re a Hip Hop artist. Be creative with it. Be sure to yell things out in public.
Wear pajamas out in public and don’t comb your hair. Talk out the window when driving, best if you get stuck in traffic with teen in the car. Rap about the family pets, your feelings about your relationships, “Too legit to quit!” Let’s Rock the mother ship!”
I love it.
“Give each of her friends a cheesy nickname, preferably with the first letter of their first name. T-bone, J-Bug, Holla B, etc.
Your kid will be horrified. Then start naming other family members, including your dog.
It’s so f**king funny when you get it going, because everyone else joins in on it. I have my 78 year old dad doing it to her now.”
Radical dude!
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · askreddit, FUNNY, red border, reddit, slang, slang terms, teenagers, top