‘Bro thinks this is American Airlines.’ Uber Passengers Are Asked To Watch A Safety Presentation Before Their Ride. Turns Out To Be Hilarious Song.
by Matthew Gilligan
Safety first!
That should be a staple in most things we do in life and that goes double for when people get into a car.
But the guy in this viral TikTok video who picked up two Uber passengers went above and beyond when he had them listen to a safety presentation before he took off.
The text overlay in the video reads, “Our Uber won’t drive till we hear the ‘car rules.’”
And the caption reads, “Bro thinks this is American Airlines”.
But this was no ordinary safety presentation.
The driver showed a video of him asking people to play attention… and then the beats start dropping.
The passengers got into the moment and danced along with the presentation as the driver laid out the rules of his vehicle.
The lyrics?
“Welcome to my Uber, please buckle for me. SAFETY!
No smooching in the back, but you can cuddle with me. KIDDING!
Don’t throw up in the back or you got trouble with me. EXTRA CHARGE!
You know how I like tips doubled for me. OR TRIPLED!”
After the song was over, he asked the passengers, “Now do you guys have any questions?”
When they didn’t, it was time to zoom off into the night!
Check out the video!
@heyitsadiazranbro thinks this is American Airlines♬ original sound – adi azran
Okay… so real talk. Is this actually real?
If you look on @heyitsadriazaran’s TikTok, the woman filming looks like it’s his girlfriend because she’s in the next video on his page. Still, this was a hilarious setup and I can imagine this happening
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One person summed it up perfectly.
Another viewer said this guy deserves a 5-star rating.
And one TikTokker thought it was funny that this ride was only five minutes.
Real or not, I think we all want this guy for our Uber driver now, right?