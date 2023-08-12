August 12, 2023 at 4:45 am

‘Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke.’ A Man Said He Has $2 in His Bank Account but Has 20,000 Chick-Fil-a Points

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, I guess that’s better than nothing, huh?

I’m talking about the fella you’re about to meet who shared a TikTok video where he said he only has a measly $2 in his bank account…but he has 20,000 Chick-fil-a points!

Bam!

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.48.13 AM Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke. A Man Said He Has $2 in His Bank Account but Has 20,000 Chick Fil a Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, he mouths the words, “Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke. Money.”

The text overlay reads, “When you got $2 in your account but got 20,000 Chick-Fil-A points.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.48.23 AM Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke. A Man Said He Has $2 in His Bank Account but Has 20,000 Chick Fil a Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

And his caption reads, “It will be my pleasure.”

Hey, it’s always good to see the bright side of things, right?

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.48.29 AM Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke. A Man Said He Has $2 in His Bank Account but Has 20,000 Chick Fil a Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@nicekidd It will be my pleasure #fyp #foryou #chickfila #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Brat

And here’s what people had to say about it.

One viewer said those points come in handy!

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.48.41 AM Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke. A Man Said He Has $2 in His Bank Account but Has 20,000 Chick Fil a Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said they save their points up for rainy days.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.48.46 AM Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke. A Man Said He Has $2 in His Bank Account but Has 20,000 Chick Fil a Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person was deeply moved by this.

Amen!

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.48.55 AM Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke. A Man Said He Has $2 in His Bank Account but Has 20,000 Chick Fil a Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

By the way, 20,000 points can buy almost 10 full meals.

They’re worth their weight in delicious, juicy chicken.

