‘Can I speak to your manager?’ Video Shows That This KFC Manager is Only 18-Years-Old
by Matthew Gilligan
Don’t you just love it when someone says “I want to speak to the manager” and then they get totally blindsided?
I know I do!
And I bet a lot of folks are surprised when they have to deal with the 18-year-old woman who is the manager of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Australia.
The TikTok video featuring the young manager features a made-up interaction between a KFC customer and an employee.
The customer says those dreaded words, “Can I speak to your manager?”
And the text overlay says, “Our 18 year old manager” while the boss struts out to take care of business.
Bam! Bet they don’t see that coming!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@chloegilberrt @Talia Dearns #kfcrizz #fyp ♬ original sound – Founder of Crumbl
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said their young manager is simply the best.
Another individual asked how she got to this position.
And one person said they’re only 15 and they manage a restaurant.
Hopefully people treat her with respect because anybody who can become a manager at 18 deserves it!