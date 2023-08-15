‘Honestly, why isn’t it just made this way from the start?’ Here’s A Simple Way To Kid-Proof Monopoly Money So The Game Lasts Longer
by Trisha Leigh
Playing games with kids can be super fun, but there are always parts of it that are a bit tedious for the adults involved.
And if you’re a type-A organized person, the way that the treat the game pieces and cards and yes, Monopoly money, can really get under your skin.
Mom Jordan Manini (@jordanmanini) has your back with this cool and easy way to save your money from grubby little hands.
All you need is a little bit of glue and a small laminator, plus a pair of scissors.
Voila, un-wrinkly money.
People in the comments can’t believe it doesn’t come this way.
Especially people who work in schools and libraries.
Pretty much everyone was ready to get started.
Here’s the video:
I think it looks kind of satisfying, too.
Not sure I have the energy, though.