August 15, 2023 at 12:19 pm

‘Honestly, why isn’t it just made this way from the start?’ Here’s A Simple Way To Kid-Proof Monopoly Money So The Game Lasts Longer

by Trisha Leigh

KidProofMonopolyMoney Honestly, why isnt it just made this way from the start? Heres A Simple Way To Kid Proof Monopoly Money So The Game Lasts Longer

Playing games with kids can be super fun, but there are always parts of it that are a bit tedious for the adults involved.

And if you’re a type-A organized person, the way that the treat the game pieces and cards and yes, Monopoly money, can really get under your skin.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 2.10.12 PM Honestly, why isnt it just made this way from the start? Heres A Simple Way To Kid Proof Monopoly Money So The Game Lasts Longer

Image Credit: TikTok

Mom Jordan Manini (@jordanmanini) has your back with this cool and easy way to save your money from grubby little hands.

All you need is a little bit of glue and a small laminator, plus a pair of scissors.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 2.10.28 PM Honestly, why isnt it just made this way from the start? Heres A Simple Way To Kid Proof Monopoly Money So The Game Lasts Longer

Image Credit: TikTok

Voila, un-wrinkly money.

People in the comments can’t believe it doesn’t come this way.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 2.13.31 PM Honestly, why isnt it just made this way from the start? Heres A Simple Way To Kid Proof Monopoly Money So The Game Lasts Longer

Image Credit: TikTok

Especially people who work in schools and libraries.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 2.12.14 PM Honestly, why isnt it just made this way from the start? Heres A Simple Way To Kid Proof Monopoly Money So The Game Lasts Longer

Image Credit: TikTok

Pretty much everyone was ready to get started.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 2.12.29 PM Honestly, why isnt it just made this way from the start? Heres A Simple Way To Kid Proof Monopoly Money So The Game Lasts Longer

Image Credit: TikTok

Here’s the video:

@jordanmanini

Making my monopoly kid proof! Tired of having to buy new board games! #momhack #fyp #foryoupage #monopoly

♬ Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

I think it looks kind of satisfying, too.

Not sure I have the energy, though.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter