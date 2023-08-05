‘I just showered, and everyone left me.’ A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s not good…
Imagine going to the gym to get in a workout and get your sweat on…and then you locked in the joint and there’s no escape.
Doh!
That’s what happened to a woman named Leena who accidentally got locked into an Orangetheory Fitness location in a mall.
In her video, she said, “I just showered, and everyone left me.”
She added, “I see people outside. There’s nobody here. So I’m just locked in here. Get it together, Orangetheory.”
Take a look at her video.
Leena posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she was still stuck inside 20 minutes later.
Here’s how people reacted.
