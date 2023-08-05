August 5, 2023 at 9:37 am

‘I just showered, and everyone left me.’ A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokOrangeGTheoryLockdown I just showered, and everyone left me. A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym

Well, that’s not good…

Imagine going to the gym to get in a workout and get your sweat on…and then you locked in the joint and there’s no escape.

Doh!

That’s what happened to a woman named Leena who accidentally got locked into an Orangetheory Fitness location in a mall.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.09.07 PM I just showered, and everyone left me. A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her video, she said, “I just showered, and everyone left me.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.09.24 PM I just showered, and everyone left me. A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym

Photo Credit: TikTok

She added, “I see people outside. There’s nobody here. So I’m just locked in here. Get it together, Orangetheory.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.09.34 PM I just showered, and everyone left me. A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@leena.sherif #locked #fyp #fypシ #orangetheoryfitness #orangetheory ♬ original sound – leena.sherif

Leena posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she was still stuck inside 20 minutes later.

@leena.sherif 20 min later and still locked inside the orange theory in valley fair #orangetheory #fyp #fypシ #orangetheoryfitness #orangetheory #weightloss ♬ original sound – leena.sherif

Here’s how people reacted.

This person said she better be hooked up for this!

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.09.42 PM I just showered, and everyone left me. A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said this is the reason why they don’t exercise.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.09.48 PM I just showered, and everyone left me. A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said a gym in a mall sounds like their worst nightmare.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.09.58 PM I just showered, and everyone left me. A Woman Was Accidentally Locked Inside an Orangetheory Gym

Photo Credit: TikTok

A free month of gym time?

Maybe a year?

Hmmmm….

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter