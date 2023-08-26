‘OK, so this video got me fired.’ A Sephora Employee Shared How People Get Away With Shoplifting And Get Around Security Guards
by Matthew Gilligan
We’d like to say right off the bat that the woman who posted the videos you’re about to see DOES NOT recommend stealing, so keep that in mind.
She’s a former Sephora employee and she talked to viewers about how shoplifters get away with shoplifting from the makeup chain.
The woman claims that the first video she posted on TikTok where she discouraged people from stealing from Sephora is the reason she was fired from her job.
The clip is only six seconds long and the text overlay in the video reads, “me to the girlies that want to steal from Sephora but we have a whole security guard that actively watches the cameras and constantly arrests and fines people who shoplift from us.”
The audio in the clip repeats “don’t do it” over and over again.
The woman’s second video is the one that really got people talking on TikTok and she talked about how customers get away with shoplifting at Sephora.
She said, “OK, so this video got me fired from Sephora. So I’m gonna be telling you a couple different ways on how you can attempt to steal from Sephora without getting caught.”
Again she DOES NOT recommend stealing, but she said, “Some people are asking, and you know what? I don’t work there anymore, so I’ll give you the details,” she explains.
Then she explains that the stores have security guards, but notes that, “he does have 2 days off.”
She does not provide the days and says she “wouldn’t disclose that….cause that’s personal. But you can take your chances with that.”
