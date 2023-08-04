August 4, 2023 at 10:09 am

‘Someone was upset they didn’t get a cute hat.’ A Woman Said Her Co-Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokCrochetingAtWork Someone was upset they didnt get a cute hat. A Woman Said Her Co Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work

Listen, no one likes a tattletale.

And a young woman had some serious beef when she found out a co-worker snitched on her for crocheting on the job…that’s not something you hear every day.

And she told the good folks of TikTok all about it.

She said no one has ever had a problem with her crocheting hats at work but someone got fed up and decided to tell the folks in charge.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.35.46 PM Someone was upset they didnt get a cute hat. A Woman Said Her Co Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her video, she said, “You could’ve just f*cking asked.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.35.55 PM Someone was upset they didnt get a cute hat. A Woman Said Her Co Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her caption reads, “The h**ers have sabotaged but the h**ers won’t win.”

She ended her video by flipping the bird.

Take that!

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.36.02 PM Someone was upset they didnt get a cute hat. A Woman Said Her Co Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@0kichai The haters have sabotaged but the haters wont win. #crochet #crochetersoftiktok #crochettok ♬ original sound – chai

She said in a follow-up video that she’s able to able crochet without neglecting any of her regular work and that no one at her place of business should care that she’s doing it.

@0kichai Replying to @steph ♬ original sound – chai

Now check out what folks had to say about it.

This person pointed out the obvious…

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.36.37 PM Someone was upset they didnt get a cute hat. A Woman Said Her Co Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer had a co-worker snitch on them before.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.36.46 PM Someone was upset they didnt get a cute hat. A Woman Said Her Co Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said someone was just mad they didn’t get a crocheted hat.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.36.56 PM Someone was upset they didnt get a cute hat. A Woman Said Her Co Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work

Photo Credit: TikTok

People who tell on you at work are literally the worst.

Go do your job, Sharon!

