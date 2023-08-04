‘Someone was upset they didn’t get a cute hat.’ A Woman Said Her Co-Worker Snitched on Her for Crocheting at Work
by Matthew Gilligan
Listen, no one likes a tattletale.
And a young woman had some serious beef when she found out a co-worker snitched on her for crocheting on the job…that’s not something you hear every day.
And she told the good folks of TikTok all about it.
She said no one has ever had a problem with her crocheting hats at work but someone got fed up and decided to tell the folks in charge.
In her video, she said, “You could’ve just f*cking asked.”
Her caption reads, “The h**ers have sabotaged but the h**ers won’t win.”
She ended her video by flipping the bird.
Take that!
Take a look at the video.
She said in a follow-up video that she’s able to able crochet without neglecting any of her regular work and that no one at her place of business should care that she’s doing it.
People who tell on you at work are literally the worst.
Go do your job, Sharon!