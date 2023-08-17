August 17, 2023 at 8:32 am

‘That could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does.’ A Woman Warned People About Posting “Beware of Dogs” Signs

by Matthew Gilligan

To post or not to post…

That’s the question a lot of people are asking after seeing a TikTok video posted by a woman named Kay who warned folks about posting “Beware of Dogs” signs on their property.

The woman claims that this particular sign might make you liable if your dog hurts someone, including people who might even break into your house.

In the video, Kay said, “If you’re thinking about getting a ‘beware of dog’ sign or you already have a ‘beware of dog’ sign, get rid of it.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.50.39 AM That could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does. A Woman Warned People About Posting “Beware of Dogs” Signs

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said, “If you’re worried about people coming in, better [to] be surprised that your dog is aggressive and it attacks them than to put a sign that says ‘beware of dog’ that could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does.”

Kay said that she was warned against this by family members who are cops.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.50.58 AM That could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does. A Woman Warned People About Posting “Beware of Dogs” Signs

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said that the sign implies that your dog is aggressive and she added, “If you’re nervous about people coming into your house, get a security camera. Better yet, get private property signs.”

Hmmm…

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.51.19 AM That could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does. A Woman Warned People About Posting “Beware of Dogs” Signs

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at what she had to say.

@kay_guzman98 Or no trespassing signs! Save your ass in case something happens on accident. #notresspassing #privateproperty #bewareofdog #headsup #becareful #throwitaway #tiktok#foryoupage#fyp#foryou#viral#love#funny#memes#followme#tiktok#love#like#follow#explore#2023#meme#video#new#tiktokfamous#tiktoktrend#viralvideos#viralpost#cute#fun#happy#fashion#follow#comedy#bestvideo#tiktok4fun#thisis4u#loveyoutiktok

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person said they’re now going to take their sign down.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.51.30 AM That could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does. A Woman Warned People About Posting “Beware of Dogs” Signs

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said they should check with their insurance company about this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.51.47 AM That could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does. A Woman Warned People About Posting “Beware of Dogs” Signs

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTok user offered some advice about how to deal with this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.52.44 AM That could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does. A Woman Warned People About Posting “Beware of Dogs” Signs

Photo Credit: TikTok

All I’ve gotta is make sure you don’t JUST take advice from TikTok.

