‘That could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does.’ A Woman Warned People About Posting “Beware of Dogs” Signs

by Matthew Gilligan
To post or not to post…
That’s the question a lot of people are asking after seeing a TikTok video posted by a woman named Kay who warned folks about posting “Beware of Dogs” signs on their property.
The woman claims that this particular sign might make you liable if your dog hurts someone, including people who might even break into your house.
In the video, Kay said, “If you’re thinking about getting a ‘beware of dog’ sign or you already have a ‘beware of dog’ sign, get rid of it.”
She said, “If you’re worried about people coming in, better [to] be surprised that your dog is aggressive and it attacks them than to put a sign that says ‘beware of dog’ that could make you liable to any aggressive behavior your dog does.”
Kay said that she was warned against this by family members who are cops.
She said that the sign implies that your dog is aggressive and she added, “If you’re nervous about people coming into your house, get a security camera. Better yet, get private property signs.”
All I’ve gotta is make sure you don’t JUST take advice from TikTok.