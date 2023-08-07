August 7, 2023 at 12:56 pm

‘The car in front of you paid for yours, so you’re paying for theirs.’ A Woman Said a McDonald’s Employee Asked Her to Pay for the Car in Front of Her in a Drive-Thru

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, that’s a new one…

The nerve of some people!

That’s what you might say to yourself after you see the video that a woman posted on TikTok.

She was in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s location when she was asked to pay for another customer’s meal.

Hmmm…

She said, “So I just went through McDonald’s and I ordered food for myself, my son, and my husband. And I get to the window and the lady’s like did you order three kids meals and a couple of other things and I’m like no I ordered one kids meal and like three sandwiches. So anyway she’s like uh-oh and she closed the window.”

The McDonald’s worker who waited on her realized their mistake and asked the woman to pay for the other customer’s meal.

She continued, “So she opens the window up and she was like the total’s $25 something and I’m like you just told me it was $17 something when I ordered my food. And she’s like yeah but the car in front of you paid for yours, so you’re paying for theirs. And I’m like no, I didn’t order that food nor am I getting that food, so I’ll pay for the food that I ordered.”

The video’s caption reads, “McDonalds has lost their mind.”

Here’s her video.

@eyenerd87 McDonalds has lost their mind 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #fastfood #mcdonalds #crazystories ♬ original sound – Jordan Reynolds Bailey

And here’s what people had to say about it.

One viewer was baffled that this happened.

Another person made a funny observation.

And this person said this is why some places don’t give out receipts, so pay attention!

However was working that day didn’t have all their brain cells firing…

