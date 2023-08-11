‘Only works on Sundays.’ A Former Server Shares Their Strategy To Get Better Tips From Church-Going Customers
by Laura Lynott
Have you ever struggled to get better tips on Sundays? Well, this server might have the answer but they’re not guaranteeing a pathway to Heaven!
So, if you’ve worked a service job, you’ve been there. You’re on a dismal Sunday shift and customers are holding onto their cash!
Well, this former service worker has given up the tricks of the trade that could get those Sunday tips rolling in and you can ask for forgiveness later!
They explain that this trick “only works on Sundays,” and they go on to tell service workers how they can get the cash rolling in!
In this unholy video, the former service worker tells how they used to use a spiel to get church-goers to do their godly duty.
“If any elderly person or just somebody who looks like they might be church-attending comes in and they ask ‘How are you?’ …. you respond with this gem:
They said, “I’m good, it just sucks working Sundays because I miss out on church.”
Yeah… that’s some evil genius level stuff.
And just to sell it a bit more…
They said, “You kind of have to look like a kicked puppy for that last part to really sink in.”
“But it does wonders for the tip jar,” they added.
Of course, if people aren’t comfortable with the morality of lying to your customers, then you should avoid this tip… for tips from heaven!
But…
Because… money!
Watch the video here and see what you think!
@mildlyperturbed
Bonus points if youre actually religious so this isnt as morally complicated! im aware that saturdays are the church day for seventh-day adventists before anyone says it. #customerservice #foodservice #tipjar #transman #ftm #piercings #lgbtq #atheist
Folks on TikTok had some thoughts, including this person who really upped the ante on playing for those tips.
And the “Sunday effect” on tips is definitely something others have felt in other ways
And one more tip to REALLY drive home the point…
Yeah, this is some next level server voodoo.
So go get those tips, fam!