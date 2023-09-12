‘Ain’t nobody told me nothing.’ A McDonald’s Worker Talked About How Much Work Goes Into Training To Be An Overnight Manager
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes getting promoted isn’t all it’s cracked up to be…
A woman named Fara shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers the reality of being promoted at McDonald’s.
She lip-synched the words, “Ain’t nobody told me nothing!” while she appears to be stressed out in the walk-in freezer at work.
The text overlay in Fara’s video reads, “Me training to be overnight manager thinking I was just gon be telling people what to do and didn’t know they was gon have me counting every item in the store for inventory EVERY night.”
And her caption reads, “W/ great power comes great responsibility but GAHLEE … I’ma get used to it soon tho.”
@prettygirlslovefara W/ great power comes great responsibility but GAHLEE 🥴 I'ma get used to it soon tho lol
Get this woman some training!