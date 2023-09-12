September 12, 2023 at 3:41 am

‘Ain’t nobody told me nothing.’ A McDonald’s Worker Talked About How Much Work Goes Into Training To Be An Overnight Manager

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@prettygirlslovefara

Sometimes getting promoted isn’t all it’s cracked up to be…

A woman named Fara shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers the reality of being promoted at McDonald’s.

She lip-synched the words, “Ain’t nobody told me nothing!” while she appears to be stressed out in the walk-in freezer at work.

Source: TikTok/@prettygirlslovefara

The text overlay in Fara’s video reads, “Me training to be overnight manager thinking I was just gon be telling people what to do and didn’t know they was gon have me counting every item in the store for inventory EVERY night.”

Source: TikTok/@prettygirlslovefara

And her caption reads, “W/ great power comes great responsibility but GAHLEE … I’ma get used to it soon tho.”

We sure hope so!

Good luck to you!

Source: TikTok/@prettygirlslovefara

Take a look at her video.

@prettygirlslovefara W/ great power comes great responsibility but GAHLEE 🥴 I’ma get used to it soon tho lol #studsoftiktok #foryou #fyp #🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt #foryoupage #manager #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viral ♬ Aint nobody told me nothing – Kendria Bland

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

One viewer sounded off about bad managers.

Source: TikTok/@prettygirlslovefara

Another individual said they didn’t do this when they were an overnight manager at McDonald’s.

Source: TikTok/@prettygirlslovefara

And one TikTokker said they actually got frostbite doing this once.

Source: TikTok/@prettygirlslovefara

Get this woman some training!

