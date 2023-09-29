‘Exposing the truth behind the walls.’ Video Leaked From A Texas Prison Shows How Terrible The Food Is On The Inside
by Matthew Gilligan
I think we can all agree that spending any time in prison sounds terrible, depressing, and frightening.
And a series of TikTok videos leaked from a Texas prison show that the food situation behind bars in the Lone Star State looks pretty bleak.
One video shows an inmate holding a piece of cornbread with peanut butter and a boiled egg.
The text overlay says that this is what prisoners were given to eat during a lockdown.
The videos are from a TikTok account that is dedicated to “exposing the truth behind the walls” at prisons in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.
Take a look at the video.
A second video features an inmate showing more food that prisoners were given, and it all looks pretty terrible.
Apparently, the lockdown at the prison took place because weapons, drugs, and alcohol were seized in a search of all the prison facilities in the state. The search was in response to a “rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related homicides.”
During the lockdown, prisoners can only leave their cells three times a week to shower and they’re given bagged meals because the mess halls are closed.
The folks behind the TikTok page replied to that statement and said in the text overlay of another video, “I’m so sick of the statements from the TDCJ saying they’re serving nutritional meals. I wish I could post this straight into the comment section of one of their fake posts.”
Here’s how people reacted to the videos.
One person who spent 30 years inside said these experiences just made them stronger.
Another individual did a whopping 27 years and offered some good advice to prisoners.
And this TikTokker did 14 years in the Texas prison system and they can empathize with this situation.
This really is horrible.
Just because somebody did something illegal, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be given basic rights.