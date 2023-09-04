‘How are you guys so good at saving them?’ She’s Broke But She Forgot She Had Over 14,000 McDonald’s Points
by Matthew Gilligan
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure…
And who needs actual money when you have McDonald’s points?!?!
A woman named Sophie shared a video on TikTok and she told viewers that she has over 14,000 points on the McDonald’s app…but she’s broke…
Doh!
Well, at least you can get some grub with all those points…
The text overlay in Sophie’s video reads, “Me when i’m broke in cash but not in McDonald’s points.”
In a comment, Sophie said, “Honestly I just forget to check my points and I just keep ordering it and then look and see how many I have.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
Now here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person mom’s is sitting pretty with points.
Another TikTokker said they have a hard time saving theirs.
And one individual got the short end of the stick when their points expired.
Apparently this amount of points can buy you entire car.
Just kidding, I don’t know.
Don’t listen to me.