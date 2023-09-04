September 4, 2023 at 5:26 am

‘How are you guys so good at saving them?’ She’s Broke But She Forgot She Had Over 14,000 McDonald’s Points

by Matthew Gilligan

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure…

And who needs actual money when you have McDonald’s points?!?!

A woman named Sophie shared a video on TikTok and she told viewers that she has over 14,000 points on the McDonald’s app…but she’s broke…

Doh!

Well, at least you can get some grub with all those points…

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.33.30 PM How are you guys so good at saving them? Shes Broke But She Forgot She Had Over 14,000 McDonald’s Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in Sophie’s video reads, “Me when i’m broke in cash but not in McDonald’s points.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.33.50 PM How are you guys so good at saving them? Shes Broke But She Forgot She Had Over 14,000 McDonald’s Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

In a comment, Sophie said, “Honestly I just forget to check my points and I just keep ordering it and then look and see how many I have.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.34.07 PM How are you guys so good at saving them? Shes Broke But She Forgot She Had Over 14,000 McDonald’s Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@user29976824318 #greenscreen ♬ original sound – floptok

Now here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person mom’s is sitting pretty with points.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.34.36 PM How are you guys so good at saving them? Shes Broke But She Forgot She Had Over 14,000 McDonald’s Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said they have a hard time saving theirs.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.34.52 PM How are you guys so good at saving them? Shes Broke But She Forgot She Had Over 14,000 McDonald’s Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual got the short end of the stick when their points expired.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.35.12 PM How are you guys so good at saving them? Shes Broke But She Forgot She Had Over 14,000 McDonald’s Points

Photo Credit: TikTok

Apparently this amount of points can buy you entire car.

Just kidding, I don’t know.

Don’t listen to me.

