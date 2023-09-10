September 10, 2023 at 9:34 am

‘I don’t know what this says about me.’ A Woman Talked About Why She Prefers To Eat Her Lunch Alone in Her Car Away From Co-Workers

I don’t know about you…but I’m all about this idea!

When I had an office job, I’d always hide in my car during my lunch break so I wouldn’t have to talk to any of my co-workers.

I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing…

But a woman named Jade who posted a video on TikTok feels the same way as me because she said that she does this on the regular.

In the video, the woman said, “I don’t know what this says about me as an employee.”

She added that she’ll even go out to her car if it’s raining or snowing because “you won’t catch me in my workplace having my lunch break.”

Check out what she had to say.

@itsjadebabyy

Through & throughhhh

♬ original sound – J A D E

Here’s what folks said in response.

This person definitely agrees with her.

Another TikTok user said they eat in their car no matter what.

And one viewer went the extra mile.

Nice work!

