‘I don’t know what this says about me.’ A Woman Talked About Why She Prefers To Eat Her Lunch Alone in Her Car Away From Co-Workers
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know about you…but I’m all about this idea!
When I had an office job, I’d always hide in my car during my lunch break so I wouldn’t have to talk to any of my co-workers.
I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing…
But a woman named Jade who posted a video on TikTok feels the same way as me because she said that she does this on the regular.
In the video, the woman said, “I don’t know what this says about me as an employee.”
She added that she’ll even go out to her car if it’s raining or snowing because “you won’t catch me in my workplace having my lunch break.”
Check out what she had to say.
@itsjadebabyy
Through & throughhhh
