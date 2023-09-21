September 21, 2023 at 10:24 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 754

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Entertainment when you got to go
Life/hair hack
On Golden Pond
Tourist’s worst fear
Darth Vadpurr
We’re so proud
Lunar rainbow produced by moonlight
No matter what’s going on in the world, this guy will always make you smile
Pure precision
Wait until your dad gets home
This ladder leading into the abyss
Elephant drink
Satisfying soldering solution
Brand new big sis
Zero survival instinct
When the product isn’t as advertised
So sad…oh no!!
Mother and daughter pilots
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Why you should divide your life into semesters, even when you’re not in school
GM says all of its EVs will be able to power your home by 2026
A Classic California Mystery: The Life and Times of Lange Lewis
So That’s What Those Stickers On Fruits And Vegetables Are For
15 People Share the Worst Adult Tantrums They’ve Ever Seen
The Top Ten Highest-Grossing Concert Tours Of All Time
Could Handwritten Letters Fix the “Male Friendship Recession”?
This flightless pterosaur ancestor had enviable claws and a raptor-like beak
American tennis has never been hotter
Woman Posts Before/After Pics of Two-Pound Loss, Proves Weight Is Meaningless

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

