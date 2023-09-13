‘They opened your door? With no notice?’ A Woman’s Apartment Complex Put Her Trash Back Inside Her Place
A woman in Houston, Texas posted a video on TikTok and she told viewers that the property manager at her apartment complex went into her unit and put back some boxes that she had put out to be taken away with the trash.
You can see in the video that a bunch of broken-down cardboard boxes are on the floor in her apartment after she goes inside.
The text overlay on the video reads, “When your apartment complex puts the trash back in your house instead of just issuing a violation.”
@lindalaidit
and im finna put it right tf back bc why would you do that? like these boxes cant be broken down any further like pls😭😭 #studenthousing #utsa #ihateithere #trending
