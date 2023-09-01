Woman Doesn’t Follow The Dress Code At A Bachelorette Party, And Now Everybody’s Mad At Her. Was She Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
Being involved in a wedding can be a whole lot, because these days weddings are huge events with tons of commitments and even more rules.
OP was invited to a “hen” party – a bachelorette party in the States – and was asked to wear “black” so that the bride could wear a bright color or print and stand out.
Last week it was my (29F) friend’s (28F) hen party, the organisers requested we all wear black & the bride can wear something colourful of her choice & that way she stands out as the bride.
She agreed, but then showed up in a dress that had a black “background” but also a print on top of that.
I wore a floral dress with a black background which I thought was perfectly on theme because it is black as the base, but when I got there everyone else was wearing all black only.
One of the girls in the group asked why I’m wearing florals when we’re supposed to wear black, I said my dress is still black too just with floral print.
The organizer made some comments about her ruining the pictures, and when OP tried to get another attendee on her side, the other girl said OP should have just worn black like the bride requested.
Then when we were having group photos taken one of the girls who organised it looked annoyed & said the photos look off as everyone is wearing full black & the bride is in the middle wearing colour but with a random floral print taking away attention.
Later I confided with another girl saying I don’t see why it was a big deal, it’s just a hen party & I didn’t think it needed to be that strict.
She said it’s not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it also wouldn’t have been a big deal for me to just wear black like instructed, that everyone owns black & it was chosen to make things easy but it seemed like I was being difficult for the sake of it by purposefully choosing a print.
Now OP is turning to Reddit, wanting to know if what she did was really so bad!
The top comment says the instructions were simple and OP chose to be obtuse.
This person agrees, and also applauds the bride for being the bigger person.
And this commenter really doesn’t know why OP had to make such a big deal out it.
They say even if she found the dress code silly, there was no reason not to follow it.
This person agrees it was a very simple request.
There are so many stories about crazy brides, but this isn’t one of them.
Either wear black or beg off. Sheesh.
