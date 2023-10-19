‘If a machine is ever down for longer than an hour, call me.’ His Boss Told Him Not To Call The Best Technician, So He Maliciously Complied.
Don’t want us to call our most experienced technician? Okay.
“I work in a manufacturing facility. We had a technician that knew almost everything about our machines. How to fix them, troubleshoot them and all their weird quirks.
When other technicians struggled to find the problem, he came through and saved A LOT of down time, up to hours per shift.
He moved to a different department with slightly different hours for personal reasons.
Understandable.
He’s still there 6 hours during our shift so he’s well within reach if things need to escalate.
So he told my boss and I “if a machine is ever down for longer than an hour, call me”.
One day, our technicians couldn’t find the root cause of a problem. An hour passed and I called him on the walkie.
Then I got a message from the technicians boss (who I really enjoy working with) asking that I NOT call this technician over from his department because of “morale reasons”.
You got it, technician boss.
So now whenever we have a problem on a machine, it will be down for as long as it takes until it gets fixed or passed down to the next shift, which has engineers and more support staff on call.”
