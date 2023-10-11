October 11, 2023 at 5:23 am

‘It could make you not get approved to buy the home.’ Real Estate Agent Shares The Reason Why People Shouldn’t Buy Houses With Solar Panels

Despite all the talk about them, I guess not everyone is a fan of solar panels.

A woman named Alexis who works as a real estate agent in Norfolk, Virginia took to TikTok to talk about why she thinks people should never buy houses with solar panels.

Alexis explained that solar panels can sometimes pose financial issues for the sellers and buyers.

She said, “Do not buy a house with solar panels. And if you’re about to sell a house just know that you’re most likely going to have to pay those solar panels off as well at closing.”

Alexis continued, “When you get sold solar panels by a salesman this is what you always hear: ‘They’re so easily transferable. Good for your home. Good for the environment… saves money on the bill.’”

She also went on to say, “But what they do not tell you is that when they say ‘they’re easily transferable,’ whoever comes in to buy your property has to go through the extensive loan process again. It could affect your debt to income and make you not get approved to buy the home.”

Alexis added that she’s seen people default on loans because of the solar panels on houses and she said that people usually have to pay off solar panel loans when they sell their houses.

She said, “I have asked an appraiser this, I have talked with agents. They do not add value to your home.”

Check out what she had to say.

Here’s how folks reacted.

This person clearly doesn’t agree with her stance on solar panels.

Another viewer shared their experience with solar panels.

And one TikTokker said they’ve had no issues at all in Southern California.

Whatever the case may be, just be careful when you are involved in any big purchase. Especially a house.

