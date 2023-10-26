October 26, 2023 at 8:37 am

‘It freaked us out at first.’ Customers Talked About Being Served By A Robot At Chick-fil-A

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@user290256177431

We’re living in the future, my friends…

Well, at least some Chick-fil-A customers are!

A viral TikTok video showed a robot delivering food to customers at their table at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Source: TikTok/@user290256177431

The video showed the robot approach the table and ask the customers to take their food.

The robot then asked the customers to push a button that returns it to the front counter.

The robot is quite polite and also plays music.

Source: TikTok/@user290256177431

In the text overlay, the TikTokker wrote that this is the “first and only” Chick-fil-A restaurant that uses robots.

But that doesn’t seem to be true because robots have been seen in Chick-fil-A’s in various cities, including Austin and Atlanta.

Source: TikTok/@user290256177431

Take a look at the video.

@user290256177431

@Chick-fil-A #chickfila #robot

♬ original sound – hugecharles

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person thinks the robot has a bit of sassiness to it.

Source: TikTok/@user290256177431

Another individual thinks this looks like a pretty nice atmosphere.

Source: TikTok/@user290256177431

And one TikTokker was freaked out by the robot they saw.

Source: TikTok/@user290256177431

The robots are coming for us…

And even fast food joints aren’t safe!

