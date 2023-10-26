‘It freaked us out at first.’ Customers Talked About Being Served By A Robot At Chick-fil-A
by Matthew Gilligan
We’re living in the future, my friends…
Well, at least some Chick-fil-A customers are!
A viral TikTok video showed a robot delivering food to customers at their table at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The video showed the robot approach the table and ask the customers to take their food.
The robot then asked the customers to push a button that returns it to the front counter.
The robot is quite polite and also plays music.
In the text overlay, the TikTokker wrote that this is the “first and only” Chick-fil-A restaurant that uses robots.
But that doesn’t seem to be true because robots have been seen in Chick-fil-A’s in various cities, including Austin and Atlanta.
Take a look at the video.
@user290256177431
@Chick-fil-A #chickfila #robot
Here’s how folks reacted.
One person thinks the robot has a bit of sassiness to it.
Another individual thinks this looks like a pretty nice atmosphere.
And one TikTokker was freaked out by the robot they saw.
The robots are coming for us…
And even fast food joints aren’t safe!