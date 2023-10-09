October 9, 2023 at 12:28 pm

‘It made us gag.’ Co-Worker Brought A “Kitty Litter” Cake To An Office Potluck And It Was Too Realistic

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@madibyeet

Well, this is absolutely disgusting!

And I’m not sure what the person who made this was thinking, but you never really know what’s going on with folks these days…

Okay, here’s the story: a woman named Madison posted a video and talked about how a co-worker of hers brought a “kitty litter” cake to a company potluck dinner.

Source: TikTok/@madibyeet

And then she showed people what she was dealing with at this potluck meal…and it wasn’t pretty…

Keep in mind, this is actually a cake and it’s not really kitty litter, but still, it’s pretty revolting.

Get a load of this thing.

Source: TikTok/@madibyeet

The text overlay says that the cake “literally has fake poop” and Madison said that “no one on my shift would touch it.”

Can you blame them…?

Source: TikTok/@madibyeet

Take a look at her video.

@madibyeet

Theyre not invited to the potluck anymore #potluck #work #litterbox #cake #fyp #4U #wtf

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

And this isn’t an isolated incident: a woman named Amanda also posted a video about a kitty litter cake and she even showed viewers how she made it.

I think I’m gonna be sick…

@randomschmitt

Anyone want some kitty litter cake? #cake #cakevideo #caketutorial #kittylitter #kittylittercake #dessert #aftaidtoeat #lookssorealistic #lookssoreal #kitty #yummy #fyp #foryourpage

♬ Kitty Kitty Cat – Bobby P.

Here’s what people had to say.

This person was surprised so many folks decided to eat it.

Source: TikTok/@madibyeet

Another TikTok user said they’ve done this before.

Source: TikTok/@madibyeet

And one viewer can’t believe someone actually brought this to a potluck.

Source: TikTok/@madibyeet

I’ll say it again…

This. Is. So. Gross.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter