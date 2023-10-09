‘It made us gag.’ Co-Worker Brought A “Kitty Litter” Cake To An Office Potluck And It Was Too Realistic
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is absolutely disgusting!
And I’m not sure what the person who made this was thinking, but you never really know what’s going on with folks these days…
Okay, here’s the story: a woman named Madison posted a video and talked about how a co-worker of hers brought a “kitty litter” cake to a company potluck dinner.
And then she showed people what she was dealing with at this potluck meal…and it wasn’t pretty…
Keep in mind, this is actually a cake and it’s not really kitty litter, but still, it’s pretty revolting.
Get a load of this thing.
The text overlay says that the cake “literally has fake poop” and Madison said that “no one on my shift would touch it.”
Can you blame them…?
Take a look at her video.
@madibyeet
Theyre not invited to the potluck anymore #potluck #work #litterbox #cake #fyp #4U #wtf
And this isn’t an isolated incident: a woman named Amanda also posted a video about a kitty litter cake and she even showed viewers how she made it.
I think I’m gonna be sick…
@randomschmitt
Anyone want some kitty litter cake? #cake #cakevideo #caketutorial #kittylitter #kittylittercake #dessert #aftaidtoeat #lookssorealistic #lookssoreal #kitty #yummy #fyp #foryourpage
Here’s what people had to say.
This person was surprised so many folks decided to eat it.
Another TikTok user said they’ve done this before.
And one viewer can’t believe someone actually brought this to a potluck.
I’ll say it again…
This. Is. So. Gross.