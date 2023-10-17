‘It’s not good to go to Chipotle at 11 am.’ Customer Claims Chipotle Serves Leftover Food The Next Day
by Matthew Gilligan
In case you’re wondering what the heck I’m talking about, here’s the deal: a woman named Katt posted a viral TikTok video where she claimed that Chipotle cuts corners by reheating leftover food and serving it the next day.
In her video, Kat said, “Someone had told me that if you get Chipotle in the morning, that they give you all the leftovers from the night before or the day before…so it’s not good to go to Chipotle at 11 am.”
She then asks folks who watched her video and have worked at Chipotle to confirm or deny the claim.
Here’s what people had to say.
This person who works at Chipotle said this is true.
Another individual who also works there said the best time to come in for fresh food is at noon.
And this person said this happens at pretty much every restaurant.
Yeah, I’ll go in the evening from now on.
And I’ll go to a very busy location.
