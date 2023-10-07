October 7, 2023 at 12:15 am

‘She got it home, put it in the microwave and this is what it did.’ A Customer Showed What A Wendy’s Chicken Sandwich Looks Like When It’s Reheated

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@aarontaylor241

Well, that’s not gonna be good for business…

A man named Aaron posted a TikTok video that went viral because it shed some light on what the chicken from fast food giant Wendy’s actually looks like on the inside.

Aaron said his mother bought a chicken sandwich and that she reheated it in the microwave before she ate it.

And getting nuked didn’t exactly help things…

Source: TikTok/@aarontaylor241

The reheated chicken appeared to be hollow and inflated, and the texture definitely didn’t look a whole lot like actual food.

Source: TikTok/@aarontaylor241

Aaron said, “Nothing was taken out of this. Coming out of the microwave this is what a Wendy’s chicken sandwich [looks like].”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok/@aarontaylor241

Check out the video.

@aarontaylor241

♬ original sound – Aaron Taylor

And here’s what people had to say about it.

One person said this reminded them of the Christmas meal in the movie Christmas Vacation.

Source: TikTok/@aarontaylor241

Another individual had a bad experience with a baked potato at Wendy’s.

Source: TikTok/@aarontaylor241

And this TikTokker has had nothing but bad experiences with Wendy’s chicken.

Source: TikTok/@aarontaylor241

Not all chicken sandwiches are created equal…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter