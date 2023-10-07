‘She got it home, put it in the microwave and this is what it did.’ A Customer Showed What A Wendy’s Chicken Sandwich Looks Like When It’s Reheated
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s not gonna be good for business…
A man named Aaron posted a TikTok video that went viral because it shed some light on what the chicken from fast food giant Wendy’s actually looks like on the inside.
Aaron said his mother bought a chicken sandwich and that she reheated it in the microwave before she ate it.
And getting nuked didn’t exactly help things…
The reheated chicken appeared to be hollow and inflated, and the texture definitely didn’t look a whole lot like actual food.
Aaron said, “Nothing was taken out of this. Coming out of the microwave this is what a Wendy’s chicken sandwich [looks like].”
Hmmm…
Check out the video.
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One person said this reminded them of the Christmas meal in the movie Christmas Vacation.
Another individual had a bad experience with a baked potato at Wendy’s.
And this TikTokker has had nothing but bad experiences with Wendy’s chicken.
Not all chicken sandwiches are created equal…