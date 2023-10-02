‘One of the best inventions Starbucks came up with.’ Learn The Apple Croissant Hack That You Can Get At Starbucks
by Laura Lynott
A croissant with an apple twist?! What’s not to love?
So, this Starbucks store manager has a hack for on an apple croissant.
Mmmm. Tell us please!
The manager tells followers she’s minutes from opening and is about to launch “this puppy.” We are here for it. And…
“This is not standard but ya better believe I’m gonna charge you if you come in my store and order it,” she tells followers.
She tells folks to put the apple croissant in an empty oatmeal cup, pour some vanilla sweet cream on it.
Apparently that’s “one of the best inventions Starbucks came up with.”
Then pour a dash of caramel drizzle on it!
The worker in the clip tastes it and announces: “I’m not gonna lie, that’s pretty good.”
The manager adds that customers could also “twist it” with apple spice sauce.
We are HERE for it!
One, two, three, mmmmmm!
Here’s the full clip:
Here’s what folks thought:
The lady gets well-deserved praise for this hack!
Aww, not only sweetness in a cup but served by a sweet lady, this poster says!
This guy’s missing those sugary treats!
Gotta try this soon!