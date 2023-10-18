‘The brilliant idea of making Applebee’s a nightclub after 10 PM.’ This Woman Said That Applebee’s Tried To Be A Late-Night Party Destination
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is news to me!
Did you know that back in the early 2010s, chain restaurant Applebee’s had a “Bee’s Late Night” campaign that was meant to draw adults there who were looking for a good time?
I completely missed this, but thanks to a viral TikTok video, folks are now being educated about this unusual aspect of the restaurant’s past.
The woman said that the bigwigs at Applebee’s “came up with the brilliant idea of making Applebee’s a nightclub after like 10 PM.”
She added, “They spend so much money, they do this whole campaign and sure enough, the young people did not come.”
She then said, “No one was hanging out with their friends and being like ‘Yo, let’s hit up the Bee’s tonight’. They spent so much money on this campaign to not even get the young people that they wanted.”
So odd…
Take a look at her video.
@alyssacardib
Replying to @April Dotson345
Bees after dark? Would you go?
I’d be tempted…
