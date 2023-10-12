October 12, 2023 at 9:13 am

‘The place is drenched and full of condensation.’ A Woman Realized That She Accidentally Left Her Shower Running For 7 Hours

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lilyyedwardsxo

Well, that’s probably gonna be expensive…

A woman named Lily posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she accidentally left her shower running FOR SEVEN HOURS.

In the video, it’s pretty obvious that Lily was pretty upset and she said, “Guys this is really serious. And this is why I should not be trusted to stay on my own for a week. What the **** have I done? I can just see the (headlines) already. Oh **** what am I gonna do?”

The text overlay on Lily’s video reads, “Pov: you left the shower running for 7 hours.”

She said, “They turned the taps off this morning. There was no water. I go to get in the shower… I forgot to turn the shower off. I come home eight o’clock tonight after my shift at work. The place is drenched and full of condensation.”

Lily said that her mom had recently painted the walls and that there were water stains she couldn’t get rid of.

And she seemed pretty concerned that she was in deep trouble with her mom.

Take a look at her video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lilyyedwardsxo/video/7278604911963639073

Lily posted a follow-up video and said that she was able to get the water marks off the wall after washing them with soap and water.

Lily then posted another video and let viewers know about how it went with her mom.

Take a look at how it went.

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer said that this was better than leaving the bath running…

Another individual offered a tip she’ll probably want to follow.

And this TikTokker said she better be prepared for a big water bill.

I hope everything turns out well for her!

