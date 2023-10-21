‘There was not a single word or mention he’d ever been married.’ Man Exacts Revenge On Narcissistic Mother After His Father’s Passing
It is true that no one really knows how a relationship works except for the people living inside of it.
I do think, though, that the children who live in our homes usually have a pretty good idea what’s going on, too.
OP says that his father, who spent many years fighting chronic illnesses, was mistreated by his mother. She only stayed to exploit the father and take his money, stepping out on him and claiming to be separated or divorced much of the time.
My dad died December 1, 2022. He briefly lived with me before his passing after a long stint of being chronically ill for the past 15+ years.
As his health declined he relied more on my mom for things. Prior to this she was never a great person and fully took advantage of his disability and mobility issues as he declined.
For years she claimed be separated and divorced, talking to other men on the internet. She made claims many times she was going to move away and marry someone else.
In addition she took advantage of him financially. We tried every legal avenue we could find to have her kicked out, arrested, or force her out but those attempts were met with responses that it was a civil matter and there was nothing that could be done.
He made me durable POA and added me to all his accounts. This is a small portion of her abuse but I promise her actions were no less than neglectful and exploitive.
I’d tried for years to get my dad to move in with me but he wasn’t leaving the house he worked so hard to pay for.
OP finally convinced his father to come and live with him once hospice was ordered, and he gave him the best end of life he could.
I brought him home on hospice the day after thanksgiving and made sure his final days were the best they could be.
After meeting with the funeral home to carry out his final wishes I was told they required consent from my mother to allow me to cremate him.
It was no surprise she initially told me no and only agreed after I “allowed” her to keep the social security survivor benefits, which would have been hers anyway
After his death, OP struggled to communicate with his mother, and when he wrote the obituary, he left her out of it completely.
I wrote his obituary and left her out of it. There was not a single word or mention he’d ever been married or had a spouse.
I didn’t feel she deserved to be recognized or viewed as a grieving widow when she spent their marriage as a crappy spouse and person.
She’s upset because now people are asking questions, but OP says he didn’t lie, and he’s already spent years in therapy trying to get over what she did to him.
She lost her mind and there were many questions from friends and family alike.
I’ve spent years in therapy working through maternal narcissistic abuse and believe if she didn’t want me to talk about it she shouldn’t have done it.
When people asked about it I was honest about the years of abuse my father and I endured from her. I’ve completely ruined the public image and victim complex she spent years creating.
I might be the villain and AH in this scenario but I’d do it again in a heartbeat.
