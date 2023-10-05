‘This is due to people stealing.’ A Man Claimed That McDonald’s Will Be Getting Rid of Self-Serve Drinks
by Matthew Gilligan
Say it ain’t so!
A TikTok user whose account is dedicated to fast food tips posted a video that went viral in a big way for a very specific reason.
They claim that McDonald’s is getting rid of self-serve drinks.
Uh oh!
A series of text overlays on the video read, “McDonald’s is Getting Rid of Self Service Drinks. This is due to people stealing. So without further ado….. We say farewell 2023.”
The caption to the video reads, “McDonalds is parting ways with self service drinks as we go into 2024.”
According to an Associated Press story, McDonald’s plans to remove all self-service machines in the U.S. by 2032.
So I guess y’all still have to time to load up on free refills for a while…
Take a look at the video.
@mcdonalds_hacks101
McDonalds is parting ways with self service drinks as we go into 2024 🙁 #fyp #xybca #mcdonalds #foryoupage #viral
Here’s what people said.
Go get those refills while you can! Looks like they’re been phased out pretty quickly.