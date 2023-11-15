‘Guess who got an official reprimand?’ They Were Told Their Lunch Break Would Be Their Lunch, So This Group Of 60 Workers Maliciously Complied
by Matthew Gilligan
It used to drive me nuts when I worked a job that was so hectic that I sometimes missed lunch and had to shove something in my mouth in a hurry hours later.
What I’m trying to say is that lunch breaks should be honored by employers and no funny business should make workers miss meal time.
A Reddit user shared a story on the website’s “Malicious Compliance” page and talked about what happened when they and other workers were denied a lunch break.
Meeting counts as lunch break? Alrighty then.
“So we have this big company wide meeting every year where the ceo comes in and discusses profit margins, raises, plans for the future, etc. It lasts about an hour, sometimes more.
The boss then told them something that raised a lot of eyebrows.
Meanwhile, our work gets backed up while we are stuck sitting in this meeting and we always end up working overtime. Well this year the boss in our department says that the meeting counts as our lunch break. I give my coworker the look, we glance around. Seems everyone is in silent agreement.
So the group of workers decided to band together and prove a point!
We all show up to the meeting with our lunch boxes and proceed to casually eat lunch at the corporate meeting. All 60 of us from our department. The CEO stops his spiel after a few minutes, our supervisor claims ignorance. I speak up and say boss said this counts as our lunch, and I’m not skipping my lunch.
And guess who got into trouble over this…?
Boss tries to deny having said that. CEO asks who can verify this and everyone raises their hand. Guess who got an official reprimand from the CEO himself? One more of those and boss is out the door.”
I wonder if anyone could hear the speaker over the sound of 60 people eating at once…
That would’ve been a sight to see!
