Her Parents Wouldn’t Let Her Sleep In the Same Bed As Her Boyfriend, So She Taught Them A Lesson In Being An Adult
by Matthew Gilligan
Your house, your rules…
I’ve always believed in that mantra and thought that if you’re in someone else’s house, you abide by their rules.
But still, you can probably understand why the woman who wrote the story below on Reddit was fed up with her folks.
She explained that she moved in with her boyfriend after college and that’s when the **** hit the fan.
I can’t sleep in the same room as my boyfriend when I’m at your house? Fine, we wont sleep there!
“I was a recent college graduate who had made the ‘immoral choice’ to move in with a boyfriend without getting married. We moved in together in another state about a 6 hour drive from my parents, who lived about 2 hours away from the boyfriends parents.
Her parents laid down the law.
When we came back to visit, my parents made us sleep in separate rooms/beds because we ‘weren’t married’. After a visit or two like this, Christmas holiday rolled around. We were planning to be in the state for the whole week between Christmas and New years, splitting the time between the two families.
So they did what they thought they had to do.
We start by spending two nights at my parents, then around dinner time the third day we leave to head to his parents. My parents are surprised and confused that we are not staying longer, they expected us to split the time evenly.
My reply: “Well, at his parents house we get to sleep together, so we want to spend the night there. Bye!”
And then, a change of heart…
Before the next visit, they let us know they have decided that since we are a ‘committed couple’ they will allow us to share a room even though we’re not married.”
That’ll show ’em!
I bet they won’t pull that again…
