‘I’m left with owing money at the end of the month.’ Underpaid Teacher Says She Can Barely Afford To Pay Rent With Her Salary
by Laura Lynott
Being a teacher has got to be one of the most important jobs, right? Well, this teacher revealed she’s digging into her savings to even pay her way.
@missfirement told her followers in an emotional TikTok post how she was so broke on a teacher’s salary in this cost of living crisis, that she has to go into her savings, just to pay everything. And right now, she can barely afford rent! Yet, she’s going to class to teach kids everyday.
She said: “I’m a teacher and I can barely afford to pay rent with my salary. My salary bi weekly is basically my rent, minus $500. Guess how much my car is? Oh, yeah, that’s right, $400. That’s right. You do the math. I’m left with owing money at the end of the month.”
The teacher got more emotional as she realized, her job isn’t paying her enough to survive.
She added: “Holy… That’s not even with groceries. I realized every single month I’m transferring money out of savings into my checking and I am…”
Right here, she’s stuck for words.
Of course she is! She’s just done some pretty horrible math on her living situation, despite being a professional teacher!
The next bit really hurts and it should be a huge wake up call to America, when we need good teachers!
She continued: “I’ve just had the realization that I’m actually going to go into debt if I continue being a teacher, like genuinely, genuinely. Wow. I’m like literally having a crisis right now. I’m gonna have a panic attack right now. I can’t do this. I literally cannot do this. Knowing every single month that most of my money is limited, like I don’t have money. Okay. Okay. I don’t know how I’m gonna pay off my credit card this month. I don’t know.”
Despite this heavy burden this young woman is carrying, she still signs off wishing others well.
“All right. Well, that’s peace of blessings and I hope you can afford your rent today. And groceries and your car and insurance and life.”
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what folks thought of this teacher’s post:
Others, for sure, feel this teacher’s pain.
A lot of folk are really struggling right now.
Lots of people can’t even save. There is NO rainy day fund!
I hope things get better, but I’m not holding my breath.