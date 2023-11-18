November 18, 2023 at 1:38 pm

Looking For Car Payments Of $200-$300? A Car Salesman Told People They Need To Wake Up.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@theyatesofficial

From his lips to your ears…

A car salesman named Darryl posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they need to get real about what car payments look like these days.

Darryl works for Nissan and he said that people out there who think they can still get a $200-$300 car payment right now are DREAMING.

Darryl said, “Them 200 to 300 car payments is gone, people.”

He added, “Stop coming to the car lot looking for $250 to $300 car payments! This **** is gone!”

He went on to say, “My cell phone bill is about $400. You’re not gonna get nothing cheaper than that in a car payment.”

Check out his video.

Just to drive the point home, Darryl posted a follow-up video that showed he’s clearly OVER IT.

Here’s what folks had to say.

One viewer made a hilarious and accurate comment.

This person thinks the prices will eventually come down.

And one TikTok user isn’t buying a new car unless they absolutely have to!

I’m still shocked that he said his monthly phone bill is $400.

Good grief!

