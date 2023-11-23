November 23, 2023 at 10:56 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 763

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 763

20 IMAGES

Friday!
So someone found a confetti loop hole
Mechanical beauty
United Steaks of America
Fully approved by OSHA
Moon rising over California hill during wildfire
The one that got away
Close enough
Snowfall in the Barents Sea
Natural shag carpet inside abandoned hotel
A mother’s love
Fire effect in 5D cinema
Pet cemetary with 9 headstones dated between 1953 and 1983
Old cross stitch animation
Why pave the entire road when we only drive on 10% of it?
The bottom of the ocean can be terrifying
Hot dog
Best worst shot ever
Hump fire wall barely burned at 360 degrees for 4 hours
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

What’s behind the meteoric rise of concert films?
Winging It with the New Backcountry Barnstormers
Protect Your Elderly Parents From Medicaid’s ‘Five-Year Look-Back’ Rule
Inside the secret network of women naming and shaming their bad exes
People Who’ve Had Their Families Upended by DNA Websites Reveal What Happened
This giant bumper car is street-legal and enormously delightful
So THAT’S Why You Get Cold More Easily As You Get Older
12 People Talk About the Worst Excuses Folks Use to Cheat On Their Partners
An Ode to Laughing Gas, A Very Weird Drug
The Top States Americans Are Moving To

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

