Teacher Gets Financial Revenge After A Supervisor Tried To Dock Her Pay For Working Extra
by Matthew Gilligan
I can’t say I’ve ever seen a story quite like this one on Reddit before.
Sure, we see all kinds of ridiculous posts about how people have to work for terrible bosses and ridiculous organizations, but this is a new one.
And this teacher just had to let the world know what happened.
Just sign this document that will dock you 11.5 hours….
“I’m a middle school teacher who speaks fluent Spanish, thanks to growing up in the West Valley (Go Suns!).
The fact that I’m bilingual has given me many opportunities, including one where a teacher in charge of an English Language Learner (ELL, important acronym for later) program gave me the opportunity to tutor students twice weekly, plus an additional fifteen minutes per every hour worked as prep time.
Okay cool, so mondays and fridays I punch in fifteen minutes before 2:20, during my 7th hour prep, then punch out at 3:30 when the kids left. No problem, right?
Wrong.
They got a surprising email that they never saw coming.
At the end of the year I get an email saying I’m being docked 11.5 hours that were punched in before the end of the day. I was livid. They claimed I’m getting double paid, but I looked through everything I signed off on, and didn’t remember seeing any restrictions on WHEN I was to punch in for those hours.
We met in the office and the district representative had me sign this document, and she showed me the contract I signed. Nowhere did it specify when I was to punch in those hours, and I brought this to both peoples attention who was present, but Federal Action Plan Office Lady persisted, “Just sign it! You can’t get double paid!”
So all they could do was comply…maliciously…and they had someone on the inside.
Enter Malicious Compliance
I signed quickly, this time using my “ middle name “, which happens to be “**** this ****.” I happen to know the person at district office , DO Savior, who will be reviewing this paperwork, and know that she’ll either ask me what’s up, or to have me resign an obvious Non signature.
Like clockwork I got a phone call on my 7th hour prep from DOSavior. She asked why I signed like this, and why I’m being docked. I explained my working with the two new students who don’t speak any English all year, and even teaching them both English all year.
They pleaded their case and they knew that they were on the right side in this fight.
I explained that no one said anything All Year, and that I’d have made the adjustment to get paid those hours the entire school year.
She says “wait a minute, you were on your prep time right? And you’re bilingual? Do you have a cert?”
All answers were yes.
And then they were gifted a HUGE surprise!
My next paycheck was $3,500 more than my standard paycheck, coming out of The FAP LAdys budget for Federal Action plans. I was very confused at first.
It appears that I CAN punch in during my contract hours if it is on my scheduled prep, and because I have an ELL endorsement (I got this endorsement working with monolingual students in the west valley ) and my direct supervisor on campus doesn’t, I get paid as an ELL leader on campus, quite the stipend.
And we hope they decided to take a nice vacation!
So what was supposed to be a 345 dollar deduction in pay for me turned out to be ten times greater, as a deduction from THEIR department paid directly to me.
So looks like the lady was right…
I CANT get double paid. But looks like I can get DoubleQuintuple paid!”
Check out how people responded to this story.
One person was pretty outraged by these folks.
Another individual said this happens ALL THE TIME.
This Reddit user said they need to keep track of EVERYTHING.
This individual made an excellent point.
And this person said what we’re all thinking!
This is why you don’t try to rip people off!
It doesn’t end well!