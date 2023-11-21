They Were Forced To Say A Prayer Before A Meal, So They Complied And Made A Religious Relative Blow A Gasket
by Matthew Gilligan
It can be pretty awkward if non-religious people are asked to say a prayer…or even to sit through one.
So what’s a person supposed to do in a situation like that?
Well, a Reddit user shared what they did when presented with this situation and it’s pretty darn funny!
Forced prayer? You asked for it!
“I have less than zero religiosity. I’m not saying god(s) doesn’t exist. I just haven’t seen credible, replicable and verifiable evidence that proves his/her/its existence. On to the story.
It all started at a party…
My wife and I attended her sister’s house warming party earlier today. Her sister’s mother in law, whom we are just meeting for the first time, is apparently a devout, outspoken and annoying preachy Christian. The father in law is chill.
The mother in law, let’s call her Caryn, asks for all of the guests’ attention and for some incomprehensible reason, orders me (as in no polite request, no please, etc) to “pray for the food in which we are about to partake in”. I guess me holding the fine cutlery while chopping up some Costco rotisserie chicken = leader of men in prayer.
Someone spoke up.
Wife’s sister interjects “Some of our guests don’t share the same faith that we have. If it’s alright with you, can we just have a moment of silence so we can all offer thanks in our own personal ways?”
Before she can finish, Caryn cuts her off and says “It is only right to offer thanks and praise for our lord and savior, blah blah blah”…
Caryn promptly points to me with her index finger and sternly commands.
And then he got called out!
“LEAD THE PRAYER!”
I say to myself silently “Malicious Compliance Jackpot!”
So he decided to take an unexpected route…and that’s an understatement.
Then out loud: “Praise be to Allah, for he has given us all of this delicious food to consume and enjoy. Except for the dishes with pork in it and all of the alcoholic beverages, for Allah doesn’t allow their consumption”…
At this point in my “prayer”, Caryn turns around, grabs her husband by the arm and leaves the shindig, mumbling something about all of us being heretics and such.
Needless to say, everyone was giggling at her theatrics. Obviously the drinks and food tasted waaay better after they left.”
Check out how Reddit users reacted to this story.
One person made a pretty hilarious comment.
This individual shared a story of their own.
One Reddit user never got invited back for Thanksgiving again…
This person knows a pretty funny priest.
That was pretty hilarious!
But I’m pretty sure not everyone thought it was funny…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · family, malicious compliance, reddit, religion