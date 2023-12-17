Flight Attendant Warns To Avoid The Coffee At All Costs And Spills Other Airline Dirty Secrets. ‘There’s some kind of backslash of bacteria.’
by Laura Lynott
This guy says he’s a flight attendant and his way of disposing of airline coffee could just put you off drinking it.
I mean, who doesn’t like and sometimes feel they need coffee – especially on a red eye! But no, what this guy says. Oh wow. It’s certainly gonna make you think twice.
@ichbinvin told his followers on TikTok: “I saw this post asking flight attendants whatever that dirty little secrets of the industry and as a flight attendant I am crying at some of these. Starting off strong airplane coffee. Yes, I agree. I think it’s disgusting. You really need to get to the airport 10 minutes earlier and buy a coffee in the terminal.”
Okay, that’s not so bad – it doesn’t taste as good. Okay. Well no. Read on…
He continued: “The fact that the tanks rarely get clean that the water’s in should be the least of your concern. For me, it’s always been the way to flight attendants have to clean out coffee pots. For whatever reason we’re not supposed to empty coffee pots in drains, we’re supposed to dump it down a toilet.”
Not ideal – but hey, we can still DEAL if we really want that coffee, right? Well, keep reading. Ugh.
He added: “So, when you take the coffee pot and dump it in the toilet, in order to not not make a huge mess everywhere, you kind of have to get a little close to the toilet. And I imagine that there’s some kind of backslash of bacteria, whatever that goes directly back into the coffee pot which gets put right back into the coffeemaker.”
Ah man. Why. Why. Why….
He added: “So, unless the airline that you’re buying has an espresso maker on the plane, I would not get coffee regular drip coffee on the plane, but it always kills me because the people that I find complain about this will go into the bathroom without their shoes on and they probably don’t own floss.”
@ichbinvin definitely spills a lot more tea on how crazy airlines can get, so if want to hear the rest of tales from the air, watch here:
@ichbinvin
#flightattendant #travel #airline
Here’s what the internet thought of coffeegate:
Yes, this clip’s kinda scary.
This airline worker ain’t buying it.
Don’t cry!
Welp, I’m walking from now on.
No more air travel for me!
Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.