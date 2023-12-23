December 23, 2023 at 11:47 am

How To Guess How Many Candy Pieces Are In A Jar… With Math!

Matthew Gilligan

This is what I’ve been waiting for my whole life!

Every since I was a little boy, I’ve stared at jars of jelly beans and M&Ms and wondered how many pieces were in there…and now I can finally figure it out!

A man named Stephan posted a video on TikTok where he claimed that he can help you win the “candy game”.

His video shows a jar of candy and he told viewers that they need to know the volume of the jar and the volume of the candies, and that “you should be able to find these things on Google.”

Source: TikTok/@laplacemoncher

Stephan said, “I just found this jar, it’s 16 ounces and looks like the exact same one. I think the candies were M&M’s and those are gonna be 0.60 to 0.65 cubic centimeters. And we just need one final measurement. And that’s going to be the packing efficiency because this number tells us how much is going to be air and how much is actually the candy.”

Source: TikTok/@laplacemoncher

He went on to explain that the packing efficiency for M&Ms is 68% and that means that 68% of the jar is filled with M&Ms and the rest is air.

Then it’s math time, baby!

He said, “We divide the volume of the jar by the volume of the candy and multiply it by the packing efficiency. You may have to convert the units of the volume so that they’re the same, but we found that there are 515 candies inside the jar.”

Stephan ended his video by saying, “Using this strategy you should be able to win any prize you want.”

Source: TikTok/@laplacemoncher

Let’s see the video.

@laplacemoncher

have you guys ever won this? #math #halloween #school

♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

And here’s how people reacted.

Of course there’s always criticism…

Source: TikTok/@laplacemoncher

Apparently people don’t know how to math.

Source: TikTok/@laplacemoncher

Yep… the maths… they’re hard.

Source: TikTok/@laplacemoncher

I wonder if this actually works…

There’s only one way to find out!

